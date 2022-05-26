Established in 2004 by owners Michael Rothwell and Terry George, Viaduct has long been the musical hub and safe space for people of all identities in Leeds.

From flamboyant cabaret shows to DJs playing dance music until the early hours, the venue has seen budding artists grow and flourish over the years, with each new endeavour attracting crowds time after time.

Inspired by performances and shows from all across the world, Viaduct's own performers wow audiences every Saturday and Sunday with their take on hits from shows such as The Book of Mormon and Mamma Mia.

This month Viaduct has taken on a new plight, launching an expansion of their cabaret repertoire with a string of new shows to capture their audience's hearts.

Revealing a fully refurbished stage with an overlooking balcony, the show-stopping venue has transformed itself into a space that could rival even the grandest of theatres.

"I noticed other cities seemed to have lots of live performance venues doing shows and things, and it was great," said Michael Rothwell, owner of Viaduct.

"Leeds was definitely lacking at the time, we didn't have that much cabaret entertainment. So I created something which I felt was really really needed and its just been amazing ever since.

This week onlookers can enjoy a fantastic cabaret special from the international show girls on Saturday, and a big show with acts from across the country on Sunday.

"I wanted it to be unique and quirky as well; I wanted people to be entertained as soon as they came through the front door."

"We've always done a bit of cabaret, we had a small stage before but now it's really grown into what it is today," Michael went on to say.

This weekend's shows at Viaduct Showbar start at 8pm. It is advised people get there early to avoid queues.

"It has changed quite a lot from when people would just come and dance; now people come down and watch the show then spend the rest of the night singing and dancing.

"It's open to all and it's a very safe space to come and watch entertainment. It's been amazing, absolutely amazing."