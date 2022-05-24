The tour will kick off on 5 November this year, with a massive show at London’s famous Ovo Arena Wembley before globe-trotting to Poland, Germany and France.

The pair return to the UK on 25 November until 11 December completing a mammoth 12 date UK tour that includes a show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday 3 December.

Drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova announced their first full UK tour together today. Photo: LD

“After over a year of living on your small screens, we are pulling out all of the stops on this live show in our spectacular second home, the UK,” said Trixie Mattel.

“You can expect spectacular musical numbers, a dazzling set, and impeccable timing from two of the most talented women in the world. Do I smell a Tony?”

Trixie And Katya Live is a parody homage to the classic female road trip comedies from the 90s to today.

From drag classics To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, to Crossroads and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Trixie And Katya Live tells the story of two well-travelled women going out on the road together. Meta? Maybe.

An outrageous, absurd, and comedic musical drag show spectacular? Definitely.

“Trixie and Katya Live will redefine drag, theatre, and art,” said Katya Zamolodchikova.

“You may leave with more questions than answers, but one thing’s for sure: The world will never be the same.”

A limited number of upgrade package add-ons will be available for sale in each city, including The Strawberry Social Early Entry Experience and The Red and Wild Photo Op Upgrade.