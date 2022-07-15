If you were planning a trip a little further afield, then Yorkshire is full of stunning beaches to soak up the sunshine.
Here are 10 fantastic beaches that are within a two hour drive from Leeds.
People can also visit the areas using public transport, in particular, the Coastliner services that run from Leeds Bus Station to Scarborough or Pickering & Whitby.
1.
Here are some of the best beaches within an easy drive of Leeds
2. Filey
Filey beach is clean and idyllic, with a large stretch of sand, making it the perfect place for a family day out or a dog walk. It is a 1 hour 35 minute drive to the quaint North Yorkshire seaside town. The quickest way is to go via the A64.
3. Bridlington
It would not be a round-up of Yorkshire beaches without a mention to everyone's favourite - Bridlington. The fatest route is via the A64 but you can also drive via M62 and A614. It takes one hour and 45 minutes by car.
4. Gaddings Dam
The 'secret beach' is becoming less of a secret these days. Gaddings Dam, which is located right in the heart of the Pennines, is situated above Todmorden. There's sand and water to enjoy, as well as lovely walks. From Leeds city centre, the quickest way to Gaddings Dam is down the M62 towards Todmorden. It takes just over an hour.