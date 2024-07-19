'Tree of Pride' hosted at Trinity Leeds
The community art piece will be touring the country gathering the public’s messages of love, unity, and acceptance on its journey. Guests can commit to one of the suggested pledges if they wish or leave a positive sentiment that feels appropriate to them, such as a dedication to a loved one.
Trinity Leeds has also partnered with Angels of Freedom, a volunteer-led community project promoting safety and social opportunities for the LGBTIA+ community in Leeds. Angels of Freedom is being publicised alongside the centre’s Pride Arch, offering guests an opportunity to donate or to simply find about more about their important work.
The Tree of Pride will be at Trinity Leeds on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July, and the public are invited to participate from 10am – 6pm on Saturday and 11am – 5pm on Sunday.
Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Tree of Pride across Pride weekend in the city. We celebrate our wonderfully diverse community all day, every day and we look forward to reading our guests’ messages celebrating inclusivity.”
For further details, please visit www.trinityleeds.com.
