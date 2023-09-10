A mental health charity is hosting its annual ball fundraiser in Leeds this September.

Trauma Research UK has announced that it will be hosting its annual ball fundraiser at Hilton Hotel in Leeds on September 16.

The charity is centred on the belief that all mental health issues stem from prior traumas. The fundraiser will raise crucial funds for innovative mental health therapies, aimed at bringing hope to those in need, through ticket sales and auctions. The event will also include a three-course meal and live entertainment.

Trauma Research UK is founded by ITV presenters and Life Change experts Nik and Eva Speakman.

Nik and Eva Speakman, founders of Trauma Research UK, which will be hosting its annual fundraiser in Hilton Hotel, Leeds.

The duo said: “Join us for an unforgettable evening of entertainment, fun, and charity. Your presence will make a remarkable difference in advancing mental health care and research,"

At present, the Trauma Research UK offers a weekly help and support programme via Zoom, led by volunteers who have overcome their own traumas, providing a friendly environment for those awaiting therapy.

Sarah Floyd, the charity’s operations manager, said: “We are thrilled to host this charity ball, raising awareness and funds for mental health research. Together, we can transform lives and create a brighter future for those affected.”