Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV

19 Leeds hotel restaurants you probably visited during the 80s and 90s

They are the hotel restaurants which served up a feast of good food for discerning diners.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 26th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Leeds boasted an impressive line-up of dining experiences housed in hotels around the city back in the day. Many proved to be a destination venue for generations of food lovers during the 1980s and 1990s as they competed against established restaurants across the city. Did you enjoy a meal in any of these back in the day? READ MORE: 28 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Do you remember the Brasserie at the Hilton Hotel? Pictured in November 1990.

1. Hilton Hotel

Do you remember the Brasserie at the Hilton Hotel? Pictured in November 1990. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Do you remember the Seasons restaurant in the Hilton Hotel in Leeds city centre? Pictured in February 1988.

2. Hilton Hotel

Do you remember the Seasons restaurant in the Hilton Hotel in Leeds city centre? Pictured in February 1988. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Do you remember the Boston Diner? It was conceived and put together by Joshua Tetley on the site of St Ann's Hotel and was open at lunchtimes and in the evening seven days a week. Pictured in May 1982.

3. St Ann's Hotel

Do you remember the Boston Diner? It was conceived and put together by Joshua Tetley on the site of St Ann's Hotel and was open at lunchtimes and in the evening seven days a week. Pictured in May 1982. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Juliana's was the carving table restaurant at the Stakis Windmill Hotel on the Ring Road at Seacroft. Pictured in January 1986.

4. Stakis Windmill Hotel

Juliana's was the carving table restaurant at the Stakis Windmill Hotel on the Ring Road at Seacroft. Pictured in January 1986. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Leeds