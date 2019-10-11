Thousands enjoy spectacular Light Night Leeds despite rain

There was an impressive turnout for the opening event on Thursday night despite consistent drizzle throughout.

Young and old used every bit of space to catch the opening When Dreams Run Wild Parade, which started at Leeds Art Gallery before snaking up The Headrow and through the city centre.

"We enjoyed it," said David Wraith, who had come with his wife Barbara. "It's the atmosphere, getting all these people out together that's one of it's achievements. People came in early for the stalls and businesses so I think it's money well spent.

Spark! LED Drummers during the When Dreams Run Wild opening parade (All photos: Simon Hulme).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You could spent it on new roads or this or that, but this is about getting people together."

Both enjoyed the parade, but said roadworks on The Headrow made it more difficult to get a good look.

"That's not their fault though," David said.

More than 60 impressive installations, projections and performances by artists from around the world were on show in 11 zones, tailored to the themes of 'mind, body and spirit'.With Love, a giant love heart installed on the steps of Leeds Town Hall, was out of action as it got ripped in the wind.

Visitors could get involved with some installations.

It is hoped the piece, which gives visitors a chance to see their heartbeats transformed into a unique melody, will be fixed for Friday.

Leeds Civic Hall was the canvas for Telekinetic Rumours, a stunning surrealistic projection by Polish visual artist Pani Pawlosky.

Elizabeth and Dennis Gill had just taken it in.

"It was brilliant," said Elizabeth. "We haven't seen the procession but we're going to walk round and take the rest in."

The opening parade making its way up The Headrow.

Elsewhere The Queens Hotel hosted a projection entitled The Vision, by projection mapping studio Ocubo from Portugal, which explores the imaginations and dreams of two characters.

Victoria Leeds hosted a collection of giant seesaws entitled Wave-Field.

"The kids absolutely loved it," said Suzanne Gardner, who visited with children Charlie and Eliza. "We come every year. It's a fantastic event"

At Leeds Dock more than 100 illuminated origami boats took to the water, all controlled by spectator’s smartphones.

A violinist swings from the roof at Trinity Leeds.

Light Night Leeds continues on Friday, 6pm-11pm.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “Light Night is always one of the most popular and highly-anticipated occasions in Leeds and it never fails to surpass expectations. Once again we’ve seen thousands of people and families come together at the heart of the city centre and be captivated and inspired by this truly incredible spectacle.

“The sheer creativity and imagination which goes into Light Night is a remarkable thing to see and for so many talented artists to come to Leeds from all across the world is also a real endorsement of the city’s reputation as an international centre of cultural excellence.”