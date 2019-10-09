PICS: Third Party

The 11 exciting zones to discover at Light Night Leeds

Light Night returns to Leeds offering a breathtaking parade of music and light which will take an awestruck crowd of thousands on a journey into dreamland.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 9th October 2019
Updated Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 12:01 pm

The two night illuminating celebration runs on Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11, and boasts programme of more than 60 impressive installations and performances by artists from across the world. The city centre and surrounding areas will be transformed by these 11 exciting zones, each of which have been supported by local businesses and organisations. READ MORE: Nine best kept secrets in Leeds even some locals won't know about

1. Millennium Square Zone

Telekinetic Rumours. This spectacular piece of work incorporates imagery, music and sound to create an immersive dreamlike story, made all the more impressive when projected onto the front of Leeds Civic Hall.

2. Town Hall Zone sponsored by Steeper

With Love. A bright red heart will be landing on the front of the Town Hall. Its purpose: to take the pulse of the city and its lovers. Have your collective beats per minute measured and turned into a song

3. Headrow Zone sponsored by The Light

Swan Song, St John the Evangelist Church and Gardens. Step into a symphony in St Johns Churchyard as the trees come alive in music, birdsong and light.

4. Victoria Zone sponsored by Victoria Leeds

Wave-Field, Sidney Street. This illuminated musical seesaw installation invites you to come and play in the street. Youll have to pair up with others - friends, families or strangers - to create patterns and harmonies.

