BabyStep Magazine returns to Freedom Mills today with a hand-picked line-up of some of the best locally sourced talent the city has to offer.

First formed in 2017, the magazine has long been an electronic music staple for the people of Leeds, hosting interviews, writing features and putting on events across the city to document a heartfelt love of dance music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local magazine BabyStep host a range of Leeds DJs and producers tonight at legendary music venue Freedom Mills. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Tonight is no different- headlining the occasion is Leeds mainstay Bakey, with his notable appearances on Keep Hush and Boiler Room and releases on Shall Not Fade capturing the attention of crowds across the north.

Joining him behind the decks is a range of local talent selected by the folk over at BabyStep, including Savvy, Underneath Collective, Phasmid and magazine owner Josh Crowe.

On tonight's event, Josh Crowe said:

"I really can’t wait for the night, it’s always such an amazing experience seeing our community come together.

Headlining tonight's event is Leeds mainstay Bakey. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Lockdown was an incredibly tough time for the magazine, where events like this seemed a million miles away.

We just really want to cherish the experience and can’t wait to celebrate some of our favourite creatives in the city, whilst welcoming plenty more to the event."

Since its formation BabyStep has branched out to find a home in London, but with its heart firmly planted in Leeds tonight's celebration at Freedom Mills is sure to remind crowds of why the city remains special to so many.

As an independently run organisation events like this weekend's help fund the magazine and the work they do within Leeds to support budding artists and creatives.

BabyStep Presents Bakey at Freedom Mills starts at 11.45pm today and runs until 4am. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Speaking about the importance of events for the magazine's survival, Josh Crowe went on to say:

"We rely solely on merchandise and events to fund our studio rent and the magazine, so these events are an essential way in which people support the work we do.

We’ve also just recently launched our new t-shirts, which we hope to be selling at our event.

We’ll have them available afterwards, and people can message us on social media to grab one and support our ongoing work!"

BabyStep Presents Bakey at Freedom Mills starts at 11.45pm today and runs until 4am.