Cocktails and Comedy at The Light

A mid-summer treat is coming to Leeds with the first Comedy and Cocktails event at The Light, raising funds for Leeds Teaching Hospitals.

Four comedians are lined up to deliver some classic stand-up comedy from 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, local artists and zero-waste champions band together on Saturday for the Kirkgate Vegan Market.

Tickets are priced at £20 per person and will include a cocktail or mocktail.

Leeds Summer Concerts at Middleton Park

As part of the Leeds Summer Concerts scheme, Middleton Park will be taken over by a full band on Sunday for a community musical experience.

The event starts at 2.30pm and runs until 4.30pm and is free to attend.

Enjoy live jazz music and cocktails at The Watermark this Sunday from a resident three-piece jazz band.

Love Train at Millennium Square

After being postponed for the last two years, Brutus Gold’s Love Train, a huge open-air disco party, returns this weekend to Millennium Square.

Attendees will learn how to do classic seventies dance moves, and have the chance to participate in a legendary disco dance-off on stage to win prizes.

Love Train starts at 6.30pm and runs until 10.30pm.

UKG Brunch at The Warehouse

Enjoy bottomless brunch served alongside an unforgettable mix of music from some of the best UKG DJs and MCs, with rum punch to wash it all down.

The event starts at noon on Saturday, with tickets available for the event from £22.25.

Live Jazz and Cocktails at The Watermark

Enjoy live jazz music and cocktails at The Watermark this Sunday from a resident three-piece jazz band.

Bottomless brunch is also on offer as well as charcuterie boards.

The band starts at 3pm.

The Carpenters Experience at Pudsey Civic Hall

Relive old classics with The Carpenters Experience, featuring the amazing voice of Maggie Nestor and eight top-class musicians.

The event starts at 7.30pm at Pudsey Civic Hall on Saturday with tickets available for £22.50.

Funny Up The Fenton

Give a comedy night a try this weekend with Funny Up The Fenton.

Starting at 7pm on Sunday, the comedy night hosts a variety of new acts and operates a pay-as-you-feel entry system, with free tickets available to reserve on Allevents to guarantee a space.

Jersey Boys at Leeds Grand Theatre

The internationally acclaimed stage sensation, Jersey Boys is working its way to Leeds Grand Theatre this Saturday.

This smash hit musical has won 65 major awards and has been seen by over 27 million people worldwide.

The matinee performance begins at 2.30pm, with the evening show starting at 7.30pm.

Leeds Kirkgate Vegan Market

Artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, local artists and zero-waste champions band together on Saturday for the Kirkgate Vegan Market.