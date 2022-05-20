Here are nine of the best things to do in Leeds this weekend.

Lou Lou's Vintage Fair at Left Bank

Sunday Sew returns to Bowery with this session open to all abilities.

Peruse vintage women’s wear, menswear, jewellery, collectables and home wares sourced from far and wide by specialist independent traders this Sunday at Lou Lou's Vintage Fair.

Doors open at 10am at Left Bank with tickets available for £2.50 on Eventbrite.

The Brudenell Record Fair

The Brudenell Record Fair returns this Saturday with an array of local and national record sellers joining forces.

The fair runs from 10am until 4pm and is free entry.

Mince at Royal Park Cellars

Post-punk five-piece Mince are headlining Royal Park Cellars this Saturday, joined by Leeds band Static Caravan and Alex Henderson.

Doors open at 7.30pm with tickets available from See Tickets.

The Symbiosis Summer Sound System returns to the Fenton this Saturday for an outdoor special of reggae and dub flavours. Photo: Google

Symbiosis at The Fenton

The Symbiosis Summer Sound System returns to the Fenton this Saturday for an outdoor special of reggae and dub flavours.

The event is free to enter and runs from 3pm until 11pm.

Curated Makers Market at Trinity Leeds

Enjoy 15 craft stalls from creators and artists at the Curated Makers Market At Trinity this weekend.

Running across both Saturday and Sunday, the market gives shoppers an opportunity to browse local independent sellers and buy gifts for loved ones.

Find the market on the ground floor bridge from 10am.

Sunday Sew at Bowery

Sunday Sew returns to Bowery with this session open to all abilities.

All materials are provided with the event open to anyone aged ten or above.

The Comedy Store at O2 Academy

With nearly 40 years’ experience in the business and as the premier name in comedy, The Comedy Store returns to the O2 Academy this Saturday with a brand new barrel of laughs.

The line up includes MC Karen Bayley, Emmanuel Sonubi, Paul Thorne and Robert White.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster and the event starts at 6.30pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Hobby League at Patriot Games

Patriot Games hosts their casual weekly Yu-Gi-Oh! Hobby League this Saturday.

All ages and abilities are welcome, and attendees will need to bring a tournament legal deck with them.

The event starts at 11am with an entry fee of £5.

Leeds Queer Film Festival

Leeds Queer Film Festival returns to the CLAY centre this weekend with some of the best queer short films and features from around the world.

There will also be an array of workshops held throughout the weekend and vegan food on site.