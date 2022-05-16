After seeing an appeal for a creative project at Merrion Gardens earlier this year, local artist Melody Sutherland, 25, lept at the chance to build a welcoming space for women and people of marginalised genders in Leeds.

Inspired by her mum's work as a mural artist when she was younger, Melody took up mural painting in May last year and has worked on several large scale projects in shops and public spaces across the city.

Mural artist Melody Sutherland has launched a new project at Merrion Gardens to tell the stories of women and people of marginalised genders. Pictured: Melody Sutherland. Photo: Laura Jones

This new project marks one of her biggest yet, stretching to include the decoration of bins, railings and other metal work across Merrion Gardens as well as the mural.

"It was me and my mum [Nicola Sutherland] who actually applied to do this together; it was my idea for the project but she is definitely my number one helper in this," Melody said.

"We want to make sure that the installation and the whole project actually reflects what people's input was and their actual ideas on how to make the place more welcoming, inclusive and fun."

The project, funded by Leeds City Council, includes the creation of an installation, mural and information source in the park, aimed at representing the shared experiences of women and people of marginalised genders in the city.

Using interactive portraits built around ten interviews conducted by Melody and her mum, the pair hope to tell people's stories in a thoughtful and engaging way, as well as discover what makes a good green space in Leeds.

"I put a call-out on social media for people who have ideas for the project and want to share that," Melody said.

"Ideas for making and improving green spaces in general, or [for people] who are interested in being a face of the project and want to share their story; I've had quite a few people email me from that but we definitely always need more."

So far they have reached out to charities in Leeds such as Women's Lives Leeds, Getaway Girls and Transtastic to conduct interviews and create focus groups, but they are still looking for others to include in the Merrion Gardens project.

The duo are hoping to finish the interview stage of the project by the end of the month, with a vision to have finished both the installation and mural by the end of July.

An unveiling party for the new Merrion Gardens will be held soon after, with a date yet to be confirmed.