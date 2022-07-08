Here are nine of the best events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.

Kirkstall Festival

Over at Kirkgate Market this Saturday, Leeds Record Fair opens its doors once again to collectors from 10am until 4pm.

Head to Kirkstall Abbey on Saturday for a wide variety of music, performance, stalls and caterers as part of Kirkstall Festival.

This year's the festival's theme is Coming Home; coming home to celebrate, coming home to have a party, coming home to gather together.

Visitors are encouraged to dress up and spread the celebratory mood. The festival starts at 11am.

Leeds Record Fair at Kirkgate Market

Admission is free, with over 30 stallholders and nearly 80 tables full of vinyl records of all genres.

Newsam Park Festival

Newsam Park Festival returns to Temple Newsam this Saturday after the success of its debut in August 2021.

Goth City returns to Leeds for a spooky takeover of several Leeds venues including Wharf Chambers, Boom, Left Bank and the Old Red Bus Station.

The open air festival will take over Temple Newsam's grounds for a whole day of techno and house beats, inviting music lovers to dance the day away.

Headliners include Marco Carola, Jamie Jones, Mall Grab, Jayda G, Folamour, Dan Shake, Chaos in the CBD, Djoko and Chris Stussy.

The festival starts at 10am.

Graeme Park at Sunny Bank Mills

DJ Graeme Park heads to the Old Woollen this weekend after a blistering set there last autumn.

As one of the original founders of the UK's club scene, Park is sure to bring some of the best house beats to Leeds on Saturday.

The event starts at 7pm.

Skylights at O2 Academy

Skylights head to the O2 Academy this Saturday.

Skylights are an indie rock band hailing from York and Leeds consisting of members Turnbull Smith, Rob Scarisbrick, Myles Soley and Jonny Scarisbrick.

Doors open at 7pm.

LS6 Summer Junk Yard Sale

Browse over 40 stalls from friends and neighbours of Left Bank who have decluttered their homes, wardrobes, sheds and precious craft stashes with an aim to recycle.

Refreshments will be served in the cafe and bar area. Doors open at 10am on Sunday.

Refresh at Eiger Studios

Refresh heads to Eiger Studios this Saturday for the first event of its kind.

DJs on duty include funky house legends Russ Richardson, James Womersley, Mister B and Sy Potter.

Doors open at 9pm with last entry at midnight.

Bryan Adams at Harewood House

Multi-million selling recording artist Bryan Adams is coming to Leeds this Sunday for a spectacular open-air set at Harewood House.

The event starts at 7.15pm and runs until 10.30pm.

Goth City 6

Entertainment includes live music, DJs, stalls, spoken word and social events throughout the city all weekend.