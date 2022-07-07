Leeds doctors trade stethoscopes for headphones this weekend for NHS DJ fundraiser

NHS doctors will trade in their stethoscopes for headphones this weekend as they get behind the decks to raise money for charity.

Held at Sheaf Street this Saturday, the NHS DJ fundraiser will raise money for Frontline-19; a charity that supports frontline workers by offering them free counselling sessions.

Speaking about the event, foundation doctor and event organiser Kavindu Appuhamy said: "After the hard years we've had together working together on the front line during this torrid time, I think it is a great reason to showcase the the abilities we have and also bring people together to celebrate the work of the NHS.

"We're hoping this [event] will be the biggest and best yet with a great turnout from the public as well."

A total of seven doctors and key workers will spin some of their favourite tunes on Sheaf Street's famous terrace starting at 5pm, playing a mix of disco, house, garage, techno and breaks until midnight.

"There will be six doctors and a teacher there as well," explained Kavindu.

"[The teacher] plays with his father who is a consultant anesthetist so there's varying grades; people from the bottom just starting out as doctors to people right at the end, all sharing this love for music."

Frontline-19 was set up in 2020 to combat the rising pressures put on NHS staff and key workers across the UK during the pandemic.

With mental health in mind, the charity offers one-to-one sessions with a fully qualified professional to support those who are so heavily relied on during tough times.

"In the position we're in it's part of our role to put on a brave face and make sure that we are there to help people, but often we also need help as well," Kavindu said.

Tickets for the NHS fundraising event cost £5 and are available from DICE.

"It can be difficult to make that first step in that direction of approaching people for help. But Frontline-19 is a great organization that offers that safe space for individuals to talk to someone who's not related to their work; someone completely neutral to have a chat to."