Here are nine events happening in Leeds this weekend.

Belgrave Feast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ilkley Food and Drink Festival returns this weekend to East Homes Field, right by the beautiful riverside.

The famous Belgrave Feast returns this Saturday with a range of delicious street food, craft beer and family friendly fun from 11am.

Enjoy food from Leeds vendors or browse the arts and crafts on display from local artists and makers.

The event is free to enter and runs until 6pm.

Ilkley Food and Drink Festival

Over at Kirkgate Market, Leeds Record Fair opens its doors once again to collectors from 10am until 4pm.

The Ilkley Food and Drink Festival returns this weekend to East Homes Field, right by the beautiful riverside.

Enjoy a range of live chef demos, music, an artisan market and street food vendors all while taking in the sights.

Tickets are available from Ticket Tailor, with the event starting at 10am on Saturday and ending at 7pm on Sunday.

Dispatch Recordings 20 Years

Soul Train returns to HiFi this Saturday for another night of funk, soul, reggae and disco from 11pm.

Dispatch Recordings celebrates 20 years in the business at Wire this Saturday.

Enjoy music from Ant TC1, Blesid, Commix, DJ Linkz, NC-17, Philth and Zero T, with the entire event being hosted by Ramin.

Tickets are available from Resident Advisor, with doors opening at 11pm.

Daoi Freyr at Stylus

Eurovision royalty Daoi Freyr takes to Leeds University Union's Stylus this Saturday for the Leeds leg of his European tour.

Tickets are available from Fixr with doors opening at 7pm.

Leeds Record Fair

Over at Kirkgate Market, Leeds Record Fair opens its doors once again to collectors from 10am until 4pm.

Admission is free, with over 30 stallholders and nearly 80 tables full of vinyl records of all genres.

How Do You Do? At Duke Studios

Come Play With Me are hosting another panel at Duke Studios this Sunday from 2.30pm.

This time the Leeds music collective is offering an accessible guide to getting gigs as well as identifying and maintaining relationships in the music industry.

Tickets are free from Eventbrite.

Soul Train at HiFi

Soul Train returns to HiFi this Saturday for another night of funk, soul, reggae and disco from 11pm.

Emcompassing four decades of soul music, expect to hear iconic records from Diana Ross to Desmond Dekker.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.

The Great Yorkshire Vegan Market

Over 80 stalls of vegan produce, cakes, chocolate, hot takeaway food and make up will be on offer this Sunday at Kirkgate Market.

Doors open at 10.30am until 4pm, with tickets costing £5.60 from Eventbrite.

Salsa and Bachata All Dayer

Over at the Riley Smith Hall on Saturday is the Leeds Salsa and Bachata All Dayer event.

Both Leeds Salsa Club and Humba Rumba have teamed up to create this one-day dance party to celebrate the best in Spanish and Latin American dance, with doors opening at 11am.