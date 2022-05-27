Here are nine things to do in Leeds this weekend.

The Wedding Present at O2 Academy

TV and radio personality Alan Partridge heads to the First Direct Arena on both Saturday and Sunday this week. Photo: Getty Images

Leeds rock royalty The Wedding Present head to the O2 Academy on Saturday for the 30th anniversary of their hit album Seamonsters.

Tickets for the event are available from See Tickets, with doors opening at 7pm.

Back To Basics at Sheaf Street

Back To Basics throws the second party in its new series, F--k It Let's Dance at Sheaf Street this Saturday.

Enjoy an all-female hip-hip line up at Casa this Saturday. Photo: James Hardisty

DJs include Irvine Welsh, Dave Beer, Kris Needs, Dee Brown and Rowetta from The Happy Mondays.

Tickets are only available on the door with doors opening at 10pm.

Comedy Club at HiFi

Enjoy HiFi's Comedy Club with Dane Baptiste, Jimmy McGhie, Pete Otway and a special guest yet to be added this Saturday.

Doors open at 6.30pm until 10.30pm with the first comedian onstage at approximately 7.45pm.

Tickets are available on Fatsoma, and all ticket holders need to arrive at the venue no later than 7.15pm.

Better Days Festival at Beaver Works

An outdoor all-day festival of music, entertainment, street food and dancing, Better Days Festival takes place this Saturday at Beaver Works.

Set across 12 hours, expect music from Bobby's Disco Club, Sam Pratt, Seth Chohan and more.

Tickets are available from Fixr with doors opening at 2pm.

Make More Market at Archive

From the artists formerly known as Northern Craft, Make More Market is 40-odd stalls of the best crafts from the North and beyond.

This Saturday's event will be held at Archive in Leeds, with doors opening at 11am until 4pm.

Entry is free.

Amyl and the Sniffers at Stylus

Australian punk band Amyl and the Sniffers take to Leeds University Stylus on Sunday, performing hits from their 2021 album Comfort to Me.

Tickets are available from Ticketweb with doors opening at 7pm.

D3 Just Be Single Launch at Casa

Enjoy an all-female hip-hip line up at Casa this Saturday, with D3, Nikki Blaze and Chubby Chubbsta performing in support of D3's single launch.

The event is free on the door with an option to pay if you feel.

Doors open at 9pm.

Alan Partridge at the First Direct Arena

TV and radio personality Alan Partridge heads to the First Direct Arena on both Saturday and Sunday this week for his Stratagem tour.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Hyde Park Folk Club at Hyde Park Book Club

The Hyde Park Folk Club is back this Saturday with Katherine Priddy performing alongside Georgie and Phoebe and Zoe Cure.