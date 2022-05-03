From classic glazed to extravagant red velvet creations, there is a doughnut for everyone in one of Leeds' much-loved doughnut shops.

Here are five of the best places to get a doughnut in Leeds.

Wildcraft Bakery, Meanwood, Leeds. Pictured co-founder Mina Said-Allsop. Photo: James Hardisty

Dukes Donuts

66 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6PQ, 148b Cardigan Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1LU, 186 Roundhay Rd, Harehills, Leeds LS8 5PL

This small chain in Leeds sells large doughnuts in a variety of flavours, as well as other desserts such as waffles, ice cream and milkshakes.

All doughnuts are vegan and delivery of box sets is available through food delivery service Deliveroo.

Dukes is a small chain in Leeds selling large donuts in a variety of flavours. Photo: Google

Customers said: "Got told about this place a few weeks ago and shocked I had never been before. Donuts were out of this world, and are all vegan! The special milkshake was nice and thick."

Doh'hut

2 Trevelyan Sq, Leeds LS1 6ED

Doh'nut is an award-winning city centre bakery that serves doughnuts, sandwiches and toasties all made from scratch.

The bakery also provides specialist coffee from North Star coffee roasters.

Customers said: "Absolutely incredible doughnuts. Best in West Yorkshire! They won loads of street food awards and you can tell why. Always really fresh and tasty. The milky bar special was absolutely insane! The coffees are also really good and the rest of the menu looks very appealing."

Doboy Donuts

Cardigan Mills, Lennox Rd, Burley, Leeds LS4 2BL

Doboy Donuts serves freshly made doughnuts with the option for ground coffee or a thick milkshake to go alongside.

The shop also has an extensive vegan range.

Customers said: "The best doughnut I've ever tasted, and I've been to the USA 4 times! Great vegan range. Had the raspberry ripple, it was out of this world! Along with a coffee.

Will be back!"

Dough

40 Bridge End, Leeds LS1 4DJ

Dough serves up fresh, made to order doughnuts and desserts boxed up in sustainable packaging.

The restaurant prides itself on its zero food waste policy and offers halal and vegan options.

Customers said: "Very nice desserts. Especially the doughnuts. Made fresh, great options. Very tasty and all halal ingredients."

Wildcraft Gluten Free Bakery

6-10 Green Rd, Meanwood, Leeds LS6 4JP

Wildcraft Bakery is an artisan bakery offering everything from daily bread to sweet treats and celebration cakes.

Their doughnuts are all freshly made with gluten free, vegan and dairy free options available.