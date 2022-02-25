After making its home in Leeds 16 years ago, Slam Dunk is set to return to the city for a day-long party at Temple Newsam this summer.

Today the festival announced that Stand Atlantic, Smrtdeath, Cassyette, DeathbyRomy, Streetlight Manifesto, The Suicide Machines, Punk Rock Factory, MC LARS, Bears In Trees and In Her Own Words will also be appearing at the festival in June.

As December Falls are playing Slam Dunk this year alongside Stand Atlantic and Smrtdeath. Photo: Slam Dunk

On the announcement, Bears In Trees said:

"Slam Dunk has always been our dream to play. Pretty much every band that's meant anything to me has been on their stage at one point or another.

"To be able to share that stage this year is crazy. I'm also hoping our times don't clash with Motion City Soundtrack, because I've been waiting to see them live for about ten years now."

These new acts will join headliners Neck Deep, Alexisonfire, Sum41 and Dropkick Murphys alongside punk icons, hardcore trailblazers, emo alchemists, rock transformers and future rocktars from all over the world including The Used, The Story So Far, Pennywise, The Interrupters, Meet Me At The Altar, Silverstein, Deaf Havana, Cancer Bats, Pinkshift, Motion City Soundtrack and more.

Moving into its 16th year with the biggest line-up to date, Slam Dunk Festival 2022 will take place on Friday 3 June in Leeds.

This marks a move from the usual May Bank Holiday weekend to align with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend which begins on Thursday 2 June.

With even more acts to be announced, Slam Dunk Festival is set to redefine rock festivals in 2022.

Tickets are now available from the Slam Dunk website.