Here are some of the festivals taking place in Leeds this year.
Which ones are you planning to attend?
1. Live At Leeds
Further demonstrating the breadth of talent the city has to offer is Live At Leeds, kicking off the following day of Saturday 4 June. This one day festival has long been a favourite for discovering new artists, known for its city-wide events at a plethora of different venues. This year, as well as Live At Leeds In The City, the festival is also taking place at Temple Newsam for the brand new event Live At Leeds In The Park. Headlined by Bombay Bicycle Club, Nothing But Thieves and Arlo Parks, Live At Leeds brings together trending global artists with local bands and performers to show just how special the Leeds music scene is.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Slam Dunk
After making its home in Leeds 16 years ago, Slam Dunk is set to return to the city for a day-long party on Friday 3 June at Temple Newsam. So far headliners include Sum 41, The Dropkick Murphys and Alexisonfire, with support from local Leeds bands sure to be announced closer to the date. Festival organisers continuously work alongside their own label, Slam Dunk Records, to ensure that Leeds artists are represented in the line-up - with Leeds bands For You The Moon and Static Dress taking to the stage last year.
3. Leeds Festival
Rounding off 2022 in style is, of course, Leeds Festival on 26 August to 28 August. One of the most anticipated events of the year, the Bramham Park hit brings in crowds across the UK for three days of live music and entertainment across countless stages. This year sees Rage Against The Machine, Arctic Monkeys and Dave top the charts, with presale tickets selling out in record time last year. The next wave of artists is set to be announced soon, with some predicting the return of Billie Eilish to the festival after her performance in 2019.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Popworld Festival
Popworld are launching the first ever Popworld Festival, bringing together some of the greatest pop acts of the 90s and 00s to Millennium Square. Headliners include 5ive, S Club, Fatman Scoop, Paul Chuckle and Peter Andre. Popworld Festival kicks off on Saturday 6 August with tickets available through Millenium Square's website.