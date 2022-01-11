1. Live At Leeds

Further demonstrating the breadth of talent the city has to offer is Live At Leeds, kicking off the following day of Saturday 4 June. This one day festival has long been a favourite for discovering new artists, known for its city-wide events at a plethora of different venues. This year, as well as Live At Leeds In The City, the festival is also taking place at Temple Newsam for the brand new event Live At Leeds In The Park. Headlined by Bombay Bicycle Club, Nothing But Thieves and Arlo Parks, Live At Leeds brings together trending global artists with local bands and performers to show just how special the Leeds music scene is.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike