The Ridings Wakefield to host 'drive-up' cinema at the top of its multi-storey car park
A 'drive-up' cinema is planned for Wakefield city centre, with movies to be screened on the roof of the multi-storey car park at The Ridings.
High School Musical and the new Scream film will be shown on the big screen of the car park off Rodney Yard on Good Friday.
Tickets are £23 per vehicle per film, and a Bluetooth speaker will be delivered to each vehicle prior to the films starting.
Organised by Wakefield-based company, SB12 Entertainment, there are dessert and savoury graze boxes of treats available to order, along with popcorn and other refreshments.
The new Scream movie is the latest in the slasher series which will see many of the cast from the original film re-united.
The move is rated 18 and begins at 8.30pm on Friday, April 15.
However, the 2006 family film, High School Musical will be screened at 5.30pm.
Tickets are available from Fatsoma.com.
This story was first published by the Wakefield Express.