Here are nine of the best things to do in Leeds this weekend.

Sable Radio's Spring Equinox

Leeds radio station Sable Radio is kicking off the season with a DJ event held outside their studio on St Mary's Street.

Enjoy music from Malcolm WeLove, Bridget, blu.dream, Ora and Iyesha from 6pm until midnight on Saturday.

Tickets are available on Fatsoma.

Gimme Gimme Gimme ABBA Night

The club night devoted entirely to ABBA returns to Belgrave Music Hall this Saturday.

Doors open at 11.30pm with the event running until 2.30pm - tickets are available from We Got Tickets for £7.

Meanwood Market

Meanwood Food and Craft market returns on Saturday, bringing visitors a carefully curated selection of local independent food, drink and craft businesses in the heart of Meanwood.

The market is open from 10am until 2pm.

Bookbinding Taster Day

Explore a variety of different bookbinding methods and create books to take home this Sunday at Leeds Print Workshop's session.

The event starts at 11am at Patrick Studios, with tickets available from Eventbrite.

Robyn Hitchcock at Brudenell

Poet, guitarist and esteemed artist Robyn Hitchcock heads to the Brudenell this Sunday for an evening of folk and psychedelia.

Doors open at 7.30pm with tickets available from See Tickets.

Tea Tasting at Le Chalet

Spend an hour tasting various blends of teas, including a guide on the origin of the teas and the right brewing techniques, at Le Chalet this Sunday.

From 3pm visitors are welcome, with tickets available for the session on the Le Chalet website.

Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club

Craig Charles is back with a bang this Saturday for another Funk and Soul Club.

Head down to the Wardrobe and watch the BBC 6 Music DJ spin a range of classic northern soul hits to rare funk grooves until 3am.

Doors open at 10pm with tickets available through The Wardrobe's website.

Roots Sunday at Domino

Every Sunday the Domino is taken over by the best Blues, Folk and Americana acts playing an intimate show for visitors.

Doors open at 8pm and music starts at 9pm.

Noisy Channel with Jameela

Leeds club night Noisy Channel heads to Assembly House on Saturday, headlined by DJ Jameela.

Tickets are available from Fixr with doors opening at 11pm.