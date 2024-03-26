Going for a family day out used to mean soggy sandwiches for lunch or something from the vending machine. Not any more.
Now there are many places I want to visit this Easter for the food, not just to keep the kids entertained.
Here are some of my top picks for days out in Yorkshire.
1. William’s Den, Hull
It’s worth travelling out to North Cave near Hull for this huge adventure attraction. Not only does William know how to build a den, but how to put on some good grub too. It's got a home made gelateria, a restaurant with a wood-fired pizza oven and a street food van. We’ve had everything from Yorkshire-style pizzas to roast dinners here and it’s top notch. Photo: Google
2. Farmer Copleys, Pontefract
Known for its huge pumpkin festival and PYO crops, Farmer Copleys not only grows fresh produce but also uses it to create delicious food - from the in-house jams and sauces to homemade gelato. Chef consultant Steph Moon first recommended their Moo Cafe to me and wow what a treat. From homemade farmhouse platters to hearty stews, pies, roasts and even afternoon tea. They also have a huge farmyard shop. Photo: John Clifton/National World
3. The Hepworth, Wakefield
I’ve not yet been to The Hepworth art museum in Wakefield but t’old wife has taken the kids there to do crafts and they loved it. Photo: Scott Merrylees/National World
4. Tileyard North, Wakefield
They also host many events at the Tileyard next door. A place I often frequent. The Distillery is a quirky place for a drink, but when it comes to food you’ve got to try The Yorkshire Brasserie. Chef-cooked dishes using the finest Yorkshire produce. Photo: Scott Merrylees/National World
5. Yorkshire Sculpture Park
The Weston at Yorkshire Sculpture Park is supposed to be good too, and there's plenty to keep all the family entertained there.
6. Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham
When we filmed for our Mr and Mrs Yorkshire channel apparently we stumbled upon “Yorkshire’s best kept secret” which is Wentworth Woodhouse. For me the gem is the little cafe here called Butler’s . I had a homemade Irish stew and my wife had a hearty tagine. The jacket potatoes looked huge too.
