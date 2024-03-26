2 . Farmer Copleys, Pontefract

Known for its huge pumpkin festival and PYO crops, Farmer Copleys not only grows fresh produce but also uses it to create delicious food - from the in-house jams and sauces to homemade gelato. Chef consultant Steph Moon first recommended their Moo Cafe to me and wow what a treat. From homemade farmhouse platters to hearty stews, pies, roasts and even afternoon tea. They also have a huge farmyard shop. Photo: John Clifton/National World