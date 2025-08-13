Tenpin in Leeds offers visitors their fit of fun no matter the weather. | National World

An indoor games centre that is overflowing with activities is offering the perfect respite for families and friend groups during the school summer holidays.

Tenpin at the Merrion Centre in Leeds offers everything from ten pin bowling, karaoke and interactive darts to escape rooms, pool tables and arcade games to ensure that everyone leaves feeling that they’ve had their fill of fun.

And with the weather fluctuating from scorching hot summer days to thundery showers in recent weeks, the multi-faceted space acts as an ideal safe haven no matter the forecast.

Tenpin at The Merrion Centre in Leeds. | National World

The Tenpin team has done its research into how the unpredictable weather affects our mood, plans, and bank balances during the summer holidays to re-enforce its position as an ever-reliable option.

The research, unveiled in its UK’s Summer Weather Mood Index, found that over a third of children (38%) prefer to stay indoors on hot, humid, or rainy summer days, with a similar number (35%) complaining about the weather after just a few hours.

This growing restlessness is prompting nearly 40% of parents to scramble for last-minute indoor activities to keep the family entertained. This all contributes to what has been called “Summer’s Vicious Cycle” with 71% complaining it’s either “too hot” to go out or “too boring to stay in”.

Add to this the lack of queues and great range of offers and it all points to Tenpin being the ideal selection during the summer holidays.

Tenpin at the Merrion Centre features 26 bowling lanes. | National World

Graham Blackwell, Tenpin CEO said: “Every summer, British parents face a perfect storm – unpredictable weather, bored kids, and budgets under strain. Tenpin’s Summer Weather Mood Index is a fun way to acknowledge this very real struggle while oﬀering families a guaranteed escape from the elements.

“At Tenpin, the fun never stops, regardless of what’s happening outside. We understand families are desperate for stress-free ways to make the most of the summer holidays, whatever the skies throw at them.”

Summer Meltdowns

Being ‘too hot’ has been found as the number one cause of summer holiday mood-killers for UK kids (47%) but Tenpin’s research also revealed three key other threats that can derail the UK summer:

The second half of the holiday sees parents officially reach the “end of their tether”, with almost a third (29%) citing the beginning of August as the most stressful time. Nearly half of families (42%) also say that keeping to a holiday budget is “very or extremely challenging” and families say they’re willing to throw in the towel on their outdoor plans when the chance of rain increases to 58%.

Following a huge refurbishment earlier in 2025, Tenpin in Leeds also added karaoke and escape rooms to its options. | National World

Queue-xiety

Some of the most hyped and ‘popular’ summer destinations like theme parks and seaside attractions often don’t live up to expectations, with queues and overcrowding also adding to the summer stress. Over half (55%) of parents are completely put off venturing out or admitting they would choose less crowded options altogether, due to the traffic and long waits we’ve all experienced.

The Bank Holiday Gamble

The August Bank Holiday – seen by many as the “last big push for summer fun” – is also Britain’s most stressful summer weekend, with two-thirds of families (67%) admitting their plans are a weather gamble or “often ruined.”

There's also a large selection of arcade games that you can enjoy with cocktails and food. | National World

Indoor Activities to the Rescue

With skies turning on a dime, kids getting restless, and budgets stretched to breaking point, families are looking indoors for guaranteed fun.

Tenpin is the summer hotspot with unmissable deals for the whole family, including £5.99 for one game of bowling and a Junior Burger Meal throughout the school holidays.

Adults can also get in on the action with one game of bowling and an adult burger meal from £8.49. Families can also enjoy a range of activities suitable for all ages including, laser tag, karaoke and escape rooms and the wide offering of food and drink available at every Tenpin site.

The Leeds site enjoyed a full renovation earlier this year to expand its range of offerings. For more information and to book your spot, visit the website.