On Sunday 20 March at The Holbeck in South Leeds, hundreds of dancers will take part in an eight hour challenge to raise funds for Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity.

Eight local dance instructors will be teaching a beginner-friendly 50-minute dance session, with short breaks in between for refreshments, leading participants through a total of eight hours of dance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of dancers will take part in an eight hour challenge to raise funds to support families affected by brain tumours in March. Photo: Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity

Starting at 10am and finishing at 6pm, the varied dance styles on offer include Salsa, Hip-Hop, Yoga and Swing, ending with an old-school disco session.

There will also be glowsticks and legwarmers on offer to help people get into the disco mood.

The event will also be livestreamed, enabling participants to join in from home if they prefer.

Tickets cost £10, with many participants choosing to raise their own sponsorship on top of this in support of the charity.

Kate Halsall, Active Events Fundraiser at Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity and the organiser of the event, said: “This is our first fundraising event of the year and we really hope to go off with a bang.

"Anyone can take part in the Dance-a-thon, whatever your age, ability or disability, and even if you can’t join in for the full 8 hours you are more than welcome.

“After such a difficult couple of years, where our income was down by over 60%, the Dance-a-thon will be a great chance to raise important funds. We can’t wait to see who will be the last one standing on the dancefloor!”

To find out more, go to yorksbtc.org.uk/dance-a-thon.