The 'Superheroes' string of events, demonstrations and shows will take place during the February half-term at the Royal Armouries Museum and will feature a host of recognisable faces, costumes and masks.

Visitors will be able to sharpen their skills at the superhero academy, meet their favourite caped crusaders and see live recreations of iconic scenes from movies, using weapons and replicas from the Royal Armouries collection.

A parkour workshop is also being held and visitors can then experience the excitement of gymnasts from Yorkshire Circus leaping, crawling, and flying through the sky.

The action-packed week will be suitable for the whole family and tickets are free.

For a full run-down of the event information read below:

When is it?

The 'Superheroes' themed series of events and activities will take place during the February half-term - from this Saturday (February 10) to the following Sunday (February 18).

Where is it?

The event will be held at the Royal Armouries Museum on Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT

What is there to do?

A host of events and activities will be held, as outlined below:

Aracno-Batics Demonstrations at 11am and 2pm from February 10 to 16. Watch as the team from Yorkshire Circus fly through the air and scale walls like they’ve been bitten by a radioactive spider.

Demonstrations at 11am and 2pm from February 10 to 16. Watch as the team from Yorkshire Circus fly through the air and scale walls like they’ve been bitten by a radioactive spider. Eternal Knight vs. The Jester Combat Combat demonstrations at 12pm and 3pm from February 10 to 18. Oh no, the ‘Jester’ has stolen a valuable object from the museum and there is only one superhero who can stop him! Warning: This demonstration contains sustained blank firing. Ear defenders are available.

Combat demonstrations at 12pm and 3pm from February 10 to 18. Oh no, the ‘Jester’ has stolen a valuable object from the museum and there is only one superhero who can stop him! Warning: This demonstration contains sustained blank firing. Ear defenders are available. Big Screen: Battle Breakdown Combat demonstration at 1pm from February 10 to 18. Join the Live Interpretation team as they breakdown a battle scene from the iconic Marvel Film “Black Panther”.

Combat demonstration at 1pm from February 10 to 18. Join the Live Interpretation team as they breakdown a battle scene from the iconic Marvel Film “Black Panther”. Peter-Parkour Workshop Have-a-go activity at 11:15am and 2:15pm on February 10 to 16. Suggested donation £5. Ever wanted to scale walls like a certain human spider? Join the team from Yorkshire Circus in this 45 minute Parkour workshop. Those wanting to take part can sign up on arrival at the museum. First-come, first-served. Suitable for ages 5-16. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Have-a-go activity at 11:15am and 2:15pm on February 10 to 16. Suggested donation £5. Ever wanted to scale walls like a certain human spider? Join the team from Yorkshire Circus in this 45 minute Parkour workshop. Those wanting to take part can sign up on arrival at the museum. First-come, first-served. Suitable for ages 5-16. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Superhero Academy All day (closed 12pm - 12:30pm) Do you have what it takes to become a Superhero? Join the Armoury's special agents as they put you through basic training. Suggested donation £3. Suitable for ages 5+. All children must be supervised by an adult.

All day (closed 12pm - 12:30pm) Do you have what it takes to become a Superhero? Join the Armoury's special agents as they put you through basic training. Suggested donation £3. Suitable for ages 5+. All children must be supervised by an adult. Meet the Superheroes All day. Keep your eyes peeled for some of your favourite Superheroes roaming around the museum and take the chance to snap a picture with them.

How do I book a place?

The museum is free to enter but you can book your tickets online in advance to guarantee entry. This is advised particularly at weekends and during the school holidays.

Where can I find out more?