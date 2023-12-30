Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 brilliant Leeds pictures as Viking invaders celebrate midwinter Yule Festival at Royal Armouries Museum

Vikings invade Royal Armouries Museum to celebrate the midwinter festival of Yule.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Dec 2023, 18:57 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 18:58 GMT

Visitors stepped back 1000 years in time to experience the festive traditions of Britain’s most infamous invaders.

The event running from December 30 to December 31 at the Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds will feature plenty of Viking combat demonstrations, songs and sagas about bloody feuds and bitter battles, so come and join us for a unique and immersive experience, suitable for the family.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the best of the action...

1. Vikings weekend at the Armouries

Visitors stepped back 1000 years in time to experience the festive traditions of Britain’s most infamous invaders. Photo: Steve Riding

India McKenzie of the Live Interpretation Team at the Armouries talking about Viking women.

2. Vikings weekend at the Armouries

India McKenzie of the Live Interpretation Team at the Armouries talking about Viking women. Photo: Steve Riding

Kaiden Riggs, five of Roundhay helping Sif with craftwork.

3. Vikings weekend at the Armouries

Kaiden Riggs, five of Roundhay helping Sif with craftwork. Photo: Steve Riding

The event runs from December 30 to December 31 at the Royal Armouries Museum.

4. Vikings weekend at the Armouries

The event runs from December 30 to December 31 at the Royal Armouries Museum. Photo: Steve Riding

The Ormsheim Vikings display.

5. Vikings weekend at the Armouries

The Ormsheim Vikings display. Photo: Steve Riding

Bertie Wilds, four of Hull, a trainee viking.

6. Vikings weekend at the Armouries

Bertie Wilds, four of Hull, a trainee viking. Photo: Steve Riding

