13 brilliant Leeds pictures as Viking invaders celebrate midwinter Yule Festival at Royal Armouries Museum
Vikings invade Royal Armouries Museum to celebrate the midwinter festival of Yule.
Visitors stepped back 1000 years in time to experience the festive traditions of Britain’s most infamous invaders.
The event running from December 30 to December 31 at the Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds will feature plenty of Viking combat demonstrations, songs and sagas about bloody feuds and bitter battles, so come and join us for a unique and immersive experience, suitable for the family.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the best of the action...
