Last year’s celebrations saw hundreds of spectators turn out at Millennium Square after the pandemic had forced the cancellation of the previous two parades and the event is once again returning in 2023.

The event is named after Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Born in the 5th century in Roman Britain, it is said he was kidnapped at the age of 16 and sent to Ireland as a slave before escaping and becoming a missionary.

When is the event?

Picture: James Hardisty

Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade will be back on Sunday, March 12 2023. The parade will begin at 11am from Millennium Square and travel through Leeds City Centre returning to the square at 12pm. Festivities will then continue with a programme of live music and dance on Millennium Square until 4pm.

Who are the special guests?

Lord Mayor of Leeds, Robert Gettings MBE JP and Lady Mayoress Councillor Lesley Gettings as well as Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington, will be cutting the ribbon to open the parade. Representatives of the Embassy of Ireland will also be present.

Who is taking part?

The parade will include colourful floats and walking displays from the Leeds Irish community including schools, sports groups and cultural organisations, who will also be joined by representation from the Leeds Ukrainian community. There will be music from the City of Leeds Pipe Band, Huddersfield Brass Band and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Pipe Band.

Who is performing?

For the afternoon Millennium Square will be filled with music and dance, with performances from the musicians of Leeds Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, Helen Rowland Academy of Irish Dance, Joyce O'Donnells Dancers, Leeds University Union Dancers, the Leeds Irish Choir, Strangers in Trainers, and of course with Tommy K the DJ.

What is the designated parade route?

As Cookridge Street is closed this year, the ribbon cutting will take place on Millennium Square. The flag bearers and walking displays will leave the Square via the route beside Nelson Mandela Gardens and All Bar One.