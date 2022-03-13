Hundreds of spectators attended the celebrations held at Millennium Square today after the pandemic forced the last two St Patrick's Day parades to be cancelled.

On what has been one of the largest local celebrations of the Irish holiday in years, treasurer of the Leeds Saint Patrick's Day Parade Committee Mark Sexton said:

"It's absolutely fantastic, this has been one of the biggest crowds we have ever had at the parade.

"Leading up to it we knew there was a lot of support and enthusiasm [after Covid] so we created a bigger event than we normally would have.

"Irish people love to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day all over the world and here in Leeds there is a really proud Irish community and lots of other communities that join up [at the parade]."

Below are some of the photo highlights from the Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade.

