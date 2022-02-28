The Roundhay Park Leeds Super Soapbox Challenge 2022 will be held on Sunday, August 14.

It is the first time the event has been held in the park since 2001.

The event will be staged by an events company which has already achieved major success with similar soapbox events in places such as York, Filey, Barrow-in-Furness, in Cumbria, where Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards was among the competitors.

Organisers of the event are looking for adventurous teams of five people to enter a team, build a cart and gather friends and family to cheer them down the track for The Roundhay Park Leeds Super Soapbox Challenge.

It could be a group of mates, colleagues from a business who wish to brand their cart for the company, or a community group or charity who can race to raise vital funds for their cause.

Either individuals or corporate business teams taking part in the event will be able to race to raise money for their individual chosen charity or you can contribute to the event’s official charity which is the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Event marketing director, Andrew Pearson, said “This is going to be a fantastic, fun-packed day for all the family. Gates are open at 10am and our mystery celebrity will be first down the ramp at 11am.

"Teams can sign up today on the website and everyone can also meet our favourite champion soapbox racer and mascot, Sir Sidney Cartalot.”

Awards such as “most innovative cart design”, “best turned-out soapbox crew” and even “joker of the day" will be handed out.

There will be funfair rides, attractions, lots of food and drink concessions, live music on stage and some surprise celebrity guests to be announced soon.

Entry for a corporate team costs £200.

For private individuals, charities, community groups and emergency services, entry is £100.

Public admission tickets are now on sale.

Early bird discounted tickets booked before May 15 are £17.50 for adults , £9.50 for children, £29.50 for a family of three and a £34.50 for a family of four.

Children under five have free admission.