21 photos take you back to Leeds in 1990

1990 featured the opening of West Yorkshire Playhouse and the demolition of the old Telecom House in the city centre. The Queen visited the city while a familiar face, who would go on carve out a successful acting career, took to the stage at high school. These images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
The Half Moon Inn and Rolf's restaurant at Sherburn-in-Elmet pictured in September 1990.
The Fraternity House complex on Church Street in Hunslet in May 1990. It includes the Paradise Kebab and Curry Centre in the foreground and a chemist on the right.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The 18 strong sales team at Wendy Wools in Guiseley were being encouraged to get first hand experience of the product they sold worldwide in April 1990. Pictured is Bill Stewart, Bob McCulloch, managing director Patrick Moody, Andrew Robinson and Lorinda Sheardby.
Malcolm Connor (right) celebrates after scoring the third goal for Torre Social in their 3-1 John Raftery Cup semi-final victory against Seacroft WMC United in February 1990. Kevin Crumbie joins in the celebrations.
Photo: Steve Riding