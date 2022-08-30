Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 16th year, Slam Dunk is a 60,000 capacity independent rock festival taking place across two days at Temple Newsam in Leeds and Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire.

With 2023 tickets due to go on sale later this week, organisers have made their biggest ever line-up announcement featuring 22 artists in the first wave.

It also includes two exclusive reunion shows, including one for a band that last graced the Slam Dunk stage back in 2006.

Slam Dunk North will return to Temple Newsam in May 2023. Picture: Jasmine Hussain/Slam Dunk

When is Slam Dunk 2023 taking place?

The festival takes place across a single weekend, with one day of performances at each of the sites.

Its 2023 edition will be held at Hatfield Park on Saturday May 27 and Temple Newsam on Sunday May 28.

Who are the headline acts?

The Offspring will be returning to the UK as Slam Dunk Festival co-headliners along with British rock legends Enter Shikari, who return to headline Slam Dunk Festival for the second time.

With a successful career now spanning over three decades, SoCal punk-rock giants The Offspring are described by organisers as a perfect headliner, with countless hits and fan favourites such as Self Esteem, The Kids Aren’t Alright and, of course, Pretty Fly (For A White Guy).

The Offspring are guaranteed to head up a crowd sing-along to remember and are promised to keep the pop-punk party going strong.

Meanwhile, post-hardcore outfit Enter Shikari are at the peak of their game.

Pioneering their way through a magnitude of genres, organisers say it’s clear to see why this four-piece have firmly cemented themselves as festival headliners.

Having built masses of critical acclaim and awards along the way, the promise to whip the crowd into a frenzy with a sea of hits including Sorry You’re Not A Winner, Juggernauts, and The Great Unknown.

Which reunited bands will be performing?

Cardiff pop-rockers Kids In Glass Houses will be staging an exclusive reunion show celebrating the 15th anniversary of their highly-praised debut album Smart Casual.

Aled Phillips, of Kids In Glass Houses, said: “Slam Dunk 2008 fell a day before Smart Casual was released and marked the start of a pretty unforgettable journey for our band. It feels very fitting that 15 years later to the day we can come back and celebrate a special part of our career at Slam Dunk 2023.

"We hope to see some familiar and new faces there and can’t wait to get back out onto stage again. It’s been too long.”

Also returning exclusively to the festival for the first time since 2006 are the emo-pop punk titans The Academy Is.

What other acts have been announced so far?

The acts confirmed in the first wave are:

Bowling For Soup

Less Than Jake

Billy Talent

Creeper

Four Year Strong

Malevolence

Holding Absence

Trash Boat

Maggie Lindemann

Noahfinnce

Zebrahead

Real Friends

Grayscale

Charlotte Sands

Destroy Boys

Fit For A King

Girlfriends

SeeYouSpaceCowboy

When are tickets on sale?

Early Bird tickets priced at £79, plus booking fee, will go on sale from Friday September 2 at 10am.

They will be available to buy from www.slamdunkfestival.com for a limited time only