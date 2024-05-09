Seven of Yorkshire’s award winning wedding venues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Hitched Wedding Awards reveal the wedding businesses from across the UK with the highest customer ratings for 2024

The Hitched Wedding Awards are BACK for the third year, and the wedding planning website can now reveal the winners for 2024!

More than 23,000 wedding businesses participated in the industry awards this year, where the opinions of the couples who use Hitched to plan their weddings in 2023 were assessed and compiled to highlight the highest rated wedding vendors across the UK.

Across Yorkshire 64 small businesses were rewarded with one of the coveted industry awards, including 29 first-time winners and two businesses taking away their third award win in as many years. 17 iconic venues received awards, alongside 22 photographers and videographers, five MUAs, three celebrants, and a host of DJs, florists, and entertainers.

York Barn, credit: Elision Network

Award Winning Venues

Of the 17 wedding venues across Yorkshire which have received a Hitched Wedding Award, seven are first-time recipients while the remaining 10 are multi-award winning properties, and in true Yorkshire style, there’s a range of rustic country barns, historic stately homes, and modern hotels in the mix.

Nestled in the town of Skipton you’ll find this rustic wedding venue with a serious fairy-tale aesthetic. First built in the 16th century, this historic barn setting is a picturesque sight set within the Duke of Devonshire's majestic Bolton Abbey Estate near the Yorkshire Dales.

Goldsborough Hall, credit: Peter Rollings Photography

This Grade II listed building is one of the largest exclusive-use wedding venues in the UK, newly restored and still retaining its original charm, and this year has received a third Hitched Wedding Award in as many years thanks to the 67 five-star reviews from exceptionally happy newlyweds.

York Barn, credit: Elision Network

Nestled on 15 acres of lush land, this rustic setting is only four miles from the centre of York, giving soon-to-be-weds the best of both worlds. York Barn blends rustic, homestead décor with a modern twist, while the indoor and outdoor event spaces include a recently converted barn and the picturesque Garden Pergola which is surrounded by lush woodlands.

Camblesforth Hall & Grange, credit Jenna Meeking

York Barn has received its second Hitched Wedding Award this year, due to the consistent five-star service delivered to more than 40 happy couples.

The Beverley Barn is a beautifully unique, high-end rustic wedding venue located on the outskirts of Beverley in the East Riding of Yorkshire. As a former dairy farm, the venue retains its original high ceilings, wooden beams, exposed brick work and large windows, all lovingly refurbished and reinvented to ensure a luxuriously rustic venue in which to host the perfect day.

Couples can exchange vows surrounded by friends and loved ones, beautiful botanical blooms, and panoramic vistas of Beverley Minster and the Yorkshire Wolds. This is the first Hitched Award win for the property, but with 46 five-star reviews for excellent service, it surely won’t be the last.

Holmfirth Vineyard is a family-owned wedding venue set within a picturesque seven-acre vineyard offering the perfect blend of sophisticated elegance and quintessential country charm making it the ideal setting for a romantic and unforgettable wedding celebration.

At Holmfirth Vineyard, you can look forward to a warm Yorkshire welcome, excellent food and wine, and outstanding service, as evidenced by the three Hitched Wedding Awards the property has received in the last three years, with almost 50 five-star reviews from grateful newlyweds.

Goldsborough Hall, credit: Peter Rollings Photography

Nestled on 12 acres of landscaped gardens, this exclusive 400-year-old historic house in North Yorkshire acts as a tranquil, secluded setting for couples to host their big day. The adjoining church of St Mary can also be considered for ceremonies, and with its beautiful views across the gardens and grounds, Goldsborough Hall is a truly romantic wedding venue at any season.

Used as a private family home, it is famed for its warm family atmosphere and wonderful hospitality, as proven by the venue’s two Hitched Wedding Awards and more than 150 five-star reviews from happy couples.

East Riddlesden Hall is a landmark wedding venue in Keighley, West Yorkshire, steeped in history and is lovingly cared for by the National Trust. The historic venue is surrounded by incredibly romantic formal gardens which provide excellent opportunities for wedding photos and the perfect setting for any drinks reception.

The barn boasts oak beams and stone walls, illuminated by stunning fairy lights while the formal gardens at East Riddlesden Hall are also licenced for outdoor ceremonies. This is the first Hitched Wedding Award received by East Riddlesden Hall in recognition of the excellent service received by Hitched couples.

Camblesforth Hall & Grange, credit: Jenna Meeking

Camblesforth Hall & Grange is a unique and sophisticated barn wedding venue, nestled in the heart of Yorkshire not far from Leeds, Hull, and York. The Grade I listed Hall and barns are brimming with history and charm, and the picturesque surroundings complement the property's romantic atmosphere.

As well as a number of rooms full of rustic allure replete with wooden beams, exposed brick walls, intimate lighting, and fairy lights and bespoke lighting, Camblesforth Hall & Grange also boasts a stunning and secluded Walled Garden which includes a heated swimming pool, bar area and BBQ, all for private hire.

This hidden gem is ideal for couples who appreciate old-world elegance with a contemporary twist, and this is the first Hitched Wedding Award earned by the property, with many more surely to follow.

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk says: “It’s no surprise to see that so many wedding vendors in Yorkshire received a coveted Hitched Wedding Award this year!

“Yorkshire has a rich and vibrant wedding scene - including a huge range of striking wedding venues to suit all couples. From grand stately homes to charming rustic barns, there’s truly something for everyone.

“Our awards are entirely based on couple reviews, so it’s so amazing to see that so many Yorkshire venues have been rated as outstanding by the couples who chose to host the biggest days of their lives there. Long may it continue!”