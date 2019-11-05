Roundhay Park Bonfire Night: When the fireworks start and where you can park
Guy Fawkes Night - or Bonfire Night - is finally upon us and Roundhay Park is preparing for one of its biggest events of the year.
Crowds of over 70,000 people are expected to gather on Soldiers Field tonight to watch the fireworks show and the bonfire will be the biggest in Leeds.
Here is everything you need to know about Bonfire Night at Roundhay Park.
When do the fireworks start?
Gates will open at 6.30pm and visitors are advised to get there early to avoid a disappointing view.
The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm, with the fireworks display starting at 8pm.
Where can I park?
Leeds Council has announced there will be no parking on Soldiers Field, due to the wet weather making the ground unsuitable for cars.
There are five free car parks at Roundhay Park:
- At the south end of the park off Wetherby Road
- At the end of Park Avenue by the Lakeside Cafe
- At the west side of the park by the old tram station off Princes Avenue
- Behind the Roundhay Fox pub off Mansion Lane
- At the end of Mansion Lane by the Mansion House Hotel
There are three disabled parking bays on Mansion Lane and a large bay that can take five cars outside Tropical World.
Visitors using public transport can take buses from Leeds city centre to Tropical World, which depart from Vicar Lane (opposite Corn Exchange) or New Briggate (outside Alders).
Can I bring my own fireworks?
No - organisers urge visitors to leave fireworks and sparklers at home and enjoy the display provided.
Where can I watch another free display?
There are five other free firework displays, organised by Leeds Council, at Bramley Park, Woodhouse Moor, East End Park, Springhead Park and Middleton Park.