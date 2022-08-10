Rock stars The Coral celebrate 20 years since their debut with Leeds tour date

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a tour of just eight intimate shows, rock band The Coral will travel across the UK to celebrate 20 years since their debut album was released.

Singer and songwriter James Skelly and keyboardist Nick Power will share the story behind the creation of their breakthrough release at each show, playing a selection of acoustic songs from it.

Rock band The Coral will travel across the UK in a tour of just eight intimate shows.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the album, Nick said: “I can’t remember one review for the album. There was a buzz, definitely. I think it was like The Strokes were out and The White Stripes were out and they wanted an English answer to it.

“I remember reading one review and it said ‘this is an amazing journey’ or something. We were all sitting on James’ nan’s step, smoking rollies or something, and that was the photo of us. And then it blew up and I guess we wondered how it had all happened.”

The evening of music and intimate conversation will be visiting Leeds, Lincoln, Stamford, Yarm, Bury St Edmunds, Porthcawl, Leamington Spa and Worcester between September 23 and October 30.

At each show there will be an opportunity for audience questions, and fans can also get their hands on a signed book that tells the story of their remarkable career.

The Coral are celebrating 20 years since their debut album was released.

The Coral’s bassist Paul Duffy remembers the momentum surrounding their album back in 2002.

“When it was all coming together, it was just like a snowball, just gathering, I couldn’t tell you how it happened. It was all that we were good at, and we were good at it.

“I couldn’t tell you why it happened, really, it’s almost beyond me now. There’s no formula, you know. I suppose it was unique that we stayed together.

“It’s not unique for any teenage lad to start a band but to be mates and stick together is definitely unique. It’s something that we had, it’s a strong bond, it’s what we were good at.”