A new interactive map has been developed that reveals the most notable people across the world.

The map is based on information scraped from Wikipedia and Wikidata, and allows users to zoom into their hometowns and cities to see who the most notable person from their area is.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garry Schofield (top left), Mel B (bottom left), Alan Bennett (top right) and Tom Wilkinson (bottom right).

Here are 11 of the most notable people in Leeds according to the Notable People map.

Mel B

Singer Mel B was born in Hyde Park in Leeds but grew up in the Kirkstall area. She is best known for being Scary Spice in the Spice Girls - along with her leopard print leggings and bags of attitude!

Garry Schofield

Garry Schofield is a former professional rugby league footballer who played in the 1980s and 1990s, and is a member of the British Rugby League Hall of Fame. He was born in Leeds but originally played for Hull, before moving back to Leeds in 1987 for what then was a world record fee of £155,000.

Tom Wilkinson

Tom Wilkinson is an actor, best known for his role as Gerald in The Full Monty. He was born in Wharfedale near to Leeds but moved to Canada when he was 11.

Alan Bennett

Alan Bennett is an actor and screenwriter best known for his role in the 1994 film The Madness of King George. He was born in Armley in Leeds and attended what is now known as Lawnswood School.

John Marshall

John Marshall was a politican and businessman in the late 1700s. He was born in Briggate and introduced major innovations in flax spinning, as well as building the celebrated Marshall's Mill and Temple Works in Leeds.

Willis Hall

Willis Hall was an English playwright and radio, television and film writer born in Hunslet. He often drew on his working-class roots in Leeds for much of his writing, and was involved in musical theatre productions such as the Wind In The Willows and Peter Pan, as well as writing the screenplay for Alfred Hitchcock's Torn Curtain.

E.M Wright

E.M Wright was a mathematician, best known for co-authoring An Introduction to the Theory of Numbers Hardy & Wright with G. H. Hardy in 1938.He was born in Farnley before moving south when his parents separated.

John Smeaton

John Smeaton was the engineer was the engineer responsible for the design of bridges, canals, harbours and lighthouses in the early 1700s. He was born in Austhorpe and studied at Leeds Grammar School.

Ted Peate

Ted, or Edmund, Peate was a professional cricketer who played for Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the English cricket team. He was born in Horsforth and played between 1879 and 1890.

Red Keating

Reg Keating was a professional footballer who scored 42 goals in 103 appearances in the Football League. He was born in Halton but began his career at Newcastle United in 1926.

Geoff Cope