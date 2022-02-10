The Elysian Fields development will comprise of 99 two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

It is being in Otley Road by David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West and is described an area "that combines countryside charm with city connections" and is "Ideal for professionals and growing families".

Touted as a luxury development, houses on Elysian Fields start from £599,995.

Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, Sam Wood, said: “Adel is a sought after location, so we are thrilled to be launching the show home at Elysian Fields.

"David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of homes and we’d encourage any prospective home buyers to book an appointment to view our show home with the Sales Office at Elysian Fields.”

Other properties currently available on the site is The Leyburn, which is a four bedroom house on the market from £639,995.

The Fewston Showhome, The Fewston, is a spacious, detached, five bedroom home that offers plenty of space inside and out.

Downstairs comprises a modern open-plan kitchen with French doors that lead to a fully turfed garden.

The bay fronted dining room offers space to entertain, and the spacious lounge also benefits from French doors that help bring the outside in.

A separate utility room and home office complete the ground floor.