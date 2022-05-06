Returning to the West Indian Community Centre with a bang, the Leeds Summer All Dayer will see the likes of The Journey Men, Craig Smith, Groove Assassin and more dominate three spaces across the venue on Saturday 4 June.

From noon until 1am attendees can dance the day away to a variety of funk, soul, disco and house, played by a combination of Leeds' homegrown talent and critically-acclaimed selectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Chapeltown-born DJ Malcolm WeLove (pictured), the bank holiday party was created out of a love for soulful music that he felt was lacking in Leeds. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Organised by Chapeltown-born DJ Malcolm WeLove, the bank holiday party was created out of a love for soulful music that he felt was lacking in Leeds.

"When we stopped AfroCo just before Covid I really expected someone else to pick [soulful events] up," Malcolm said.

"But no one did, so that's the reason that we're doing the [Leeds Summer All Dayer] - I want this music back in Leeds."

With impressive sound systems across two rooms and an outdoor area, the all day event has already attracted music lovers from across the UK.

Organised by Chapeltown-born DJ Malcolm WeLove (pictured), the bank holiday party was created out of a love for soulful music that he felt was lacking in Leeds. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"People are travelling in from all over and have been messaging me asking what to wear; around 250 tickets have already been sold out of Leeds from as far as Northern Ireland and Scotland. I just tell them to dress to come and dance because it's all about dancing, it's not about being stush.

"Whatever genre it is, funk, soul, disco, house, it's just about getting that all day magic going."

On top of DJs and selectors curating all three of the event's spaces, there will also be live performances from London-based jazz rap artist Osquello, as well as Welsh soul singer Leighton Jones and Leeds vocalist Becka.

Tickets for the Leeds Summer All Dayer at the West Indian Community Centre on Saturday 4 June are available from Skiddle.