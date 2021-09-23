Pop-up painting event inspired by Monet and street art heads to Leeds this weekend
Pop-Up Painting returns to Leeds this weekend for a Monet and street art mash-up event.
Held at French restaurant Brasserie Blanc on Sovereign Street, this week's pop-up art workshop allows budding artists to experiment using techniques and styles used by iconic painters from history.
Saturday's event focuses on the work of artist Monet, the French impressionist painter known for his interpretations of nature.
Inspired by the work of impressionists throughout history, the workshop also encourages those in attendance to explore the concept through street art, modernising Monet's style.
Each event includes all the art supplies needed for the workshop including a canvas, as well as guidance from a local practicing artist.
Pop-Up Painting has also curated a playlist to help artists at the event get creative.
Drinks are available for purchase on site.
Tickets for the event can be booked by emailing Pop-Up Painting directly on [email protected], or through their website.The event at Brasserie Blanc runs from 3:30pm till 5:30pm on Saturday 25 September.
