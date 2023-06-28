The annual Leeds Waterfront Festival promises a fun-packed weekend of activities for families heading along to Leeds Dock and Granary Wharf. It will include the return of the British Street Food Awards for the first time since 2016, giving visitors the opportunity to try out a range of tasty dishes being served up by 12 different traders, including OI Dumplings, Acropolis Street Food and Little Red Food Truck.

Leeds Waterfront Festival will also include multiple opportunities for attendees to get on the waterways either as part of a dragon boat team or down at Granary Wharf, where the whole family will be able to try out paddle boarding and kayaking.

Leeds Dock Active will be offering a Dip and Dash session and a Paddleboard and Dash River Run this weekend too. There are 20 slots available per event, free of charge. The Dip and Dash will involve a swim of 200m or 400m, while the Paddleboard and Dash River Run will involve paddle boarding. Both will include a scenic walk along the River Aire.

Leeds Waterfront Festival is returning to the city. Photo: Leeds City Council

In partnership with Fresh Jive and Speak to the Streets, Leeds Waterfront Festival will also be hosting The Dock Party, a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop. The event will include DJs playing upbeat funk and soul classic hip hop music from the 90s as well as dance competitions and an art cabin to visit.

Leeds Waterfront Festival 2023 full line-up

Saturday, July 1

- 25 teams will be competing in the Dragon Boat Race, 10am-5pm

- British Street Food Awards

- Family-friendly rides

- DJ sets with performances by J.Cub, 4pm-6pm, and Foz, 6pm-8pm

- Truck-pulling event featuring some of the world’s strongest women setting a time to beat

Sunday, July 2

- British Street Food Awards

- Family-friendly rides

- The Dock Party celebrating 50 years of hip-hop

- Dip and Dash, noon-1pm

- Paddleboard and Dash River Run, 1.30pm-2.30pm