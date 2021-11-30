An essential part of the festive season is a family trip to the pantomime, but with the ongoing pandemic many of the yearly shows have been postponed or cancelled.

Despite this, several productions are still set to go ahead - ranging from Aladdin and his genie to a rock 'n' roll version of Beauty and the Beast, here is our list of 6 of the pantos in Leeds still happening this festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cast of the Aladdin pantomime at The Globe. This year Aladdin is coming to Leeds. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Beauty and the Beast: The Rock 'n' Roll Panto

The classic tale of Beauty and the Beast has been given the rock ‘n’ roll treatment this year with a special run at The Varieties over Christmas.

Enjoy a production that mixes traditional elements of audience participation and corny gags with a jukebox full of classic rock anthems and chart-toppers, all performed live on stage by a talented cast of actor-musicians.

The show runs from 26 November until 9 January, with tickets available to purchase through the Leeds Heritage Theatres website.

Aladdin

Held at Carriageworks Theatre in Millenium Square, Aladdin kicks off on 30 November and runs until 9 January.

Follow him on the journey of a lifetime as he soars through the skies in his quest for fortune and true love, and enjoy a show full of singalong tunes, dance routines and laugh-out-loud jokes along the way.

Tickets are available to book directly through the Carriageworks Theatre website.

Mother Goose at Garforth and Sherburn

One of the most traditional of Christmas pantos, Mother Goose comes to the Garforth Miners Welfare Hall on Saturday 4 December and the Eversley Park Centre in Sherburn-In-Elmet on Sunday 5 December.

The hour-long production features a tale of golden eggs, quests for beauty and fairy magic in a packed performance of colourful characters, comedy, circus acts and stunning sets.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £8 for children and can be booked through Ticket Source.

Romeo and Juliet: the Panto

Nearly two years in the making, Romeo and Juliet: the Panto takes to the Riley Smith Theatre in a performance filled with innuendo, slapstick, and jokes galore.

With a helping of songs from the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, Queen, the Lonely Island and more to boot, Romeo and Juliet: the Panto starts on Saturday 11 December at the Riley Smith Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased through the Leeds University Union.

Santa's Breakfast Panto

Held at Stockeld Park, Santa's Breakfast Panto is the latest edition to Stockeld's Christmas Adventure.

With an opportunity to meet Santa as well as watch the Hans Christian Andersen inspired panto, the show is ideal for younger children looking for a festive day out.

Admission to the pantomime also grants access to the entirety of Stockeld Park for the rest of the day.

Santa's Breakfast Panto begins its run on 4 December and finishes on 24 December.

Dick Whittington Panto

The Chaplins return to Firthfields Community Centre on Saturday 18 December for a special performance of Dick Whittington.

The panto follows the story of a poor boy who travels to London in search of fame and fortune, then guided by the magical fairy on an adventure that sends him from London town to the High Seas.

Tickets cost £6.50 and can be purchased by emailing [email protected] or calling 07940660229.