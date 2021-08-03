North Leeds Food Festival makes its return this weekend. Photo: Gerard Binks

North Leeds Food Festival returns to Leeds this weekend for two whole days of delicious street food, tantalizing cooking masterclasses and wonderful live music from local talent.

The festival had previously been held in Harrogate in 2019, but this year has moved location to just outside Leeds city centre.

For the second year in a row the festival will be raising money for Yorkshire mental health charity Leeds Mind, an organisation that aims to enable people struggling with their mental health to flourish.

You can find all the details about the family friendly festival happening this weekend below.

What is the North Leeds Food Festival?

North Leeds Food Festival is a food festival that runs over the course of a weekend in both August and September.

The festival offers a range of local food stalls, fun family activities, live music and live chef demos to show you various different recipes and techniques in the kitchen.

When is the festival?

The festival is on the 7th and 8th of August, starting at 10am on Saturday morning and ending at 8pm on Sunday evening.

The second festival is set to run on the 11th and 12th of September.

Where is it?

North Leeds Food Festival is being held in Soldiers Field in Roundhay Park, approximately three miles away from Leeds city centre and accessible through a number of bus routes you can find here.

Where can I park?

There are five car parks in Roundhay Park that are free to use.

These are on Wetherby Road, Park Avenue, Princes Avenue and Mansion Lane.

You can see the exact location of each car park on the Leeds City Council website here.

What food can I expect?

There's a range of food stalls running across both days, all selected to highlight local culinary talent.

International street food is at the heart of the festival and will be served all weekend, ranging from burgers to bean bowls all there to satisfy your taste buds and introduce you to new and exciting cuisine.

Dietary requirements are also catered for at the event, with signs placed at every stall to help you find food that fits your wants and needs!

You can take a look at some of the stalls here.

Is there music?

All weekend there will be live music provided by locally sourced talent.

On Saturday, head down to the main stage to see Leeds saxophonist Will Forrester, guitarist Ross McWhirter and singer Pearl Natasha set the soundtrack for the day.

Then later on, enjoy the foot-tapping sounds of Leeds City Stompers and the Leeds Project Big Band to end your day of festivities.

Kicking things off on Sunday are singers Jess Simpson, Natalie Rose and Emaline Delapaix, before bringing the evening to a close with the bluesy sounds of Andy Taft.

You can read up on each of the artists on the North Leeds Food Festival website here.

What about entertainment for the kids?

The festival has also curated a specially crafted children's entertainment section for the duration of the weekend.

Enjoy magicians, fun fairs, soft play and face painting on both days, or book in for a special Kiddycook session online on the Saturday.

How do I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets for the festival through the North Leeds Food Festival website here.Tickets cost £6.95 per adult for one day, and £3 per day for under 16's.

Kids under 3 years old get in for free.