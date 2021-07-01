The North Leeds Food Festival will be popping up for two weekends in August and September.

It takes place in Soldier's Field in Roundhay Park and there will be a whole host of international street food vendors as well as independent bars.

The family-friendly event will also be hosting live chef demo's alongside the Zest Charity & Leeds Cookery School.

Visitors enjoying the North Leeds Food Festival, pictured in 2017. Photo: James Hardisty

In 2019, the line up included chefs from The Foundry, Harewood Food & Drink Project, Rudding Park, Theravadu, Vice & Virtue, and many more - and a similar high standard is expected in 2021.

As well as eating food, you can also buy some at the artisan market where you can purchase foods from local producers.

Music and entertainment will also be provided, with jazz and soul artist Malaika performing live.

There will also be shows from magician Matthew J and entertainer Maynard Flip Flap.

For children, there will also be a daily magic show from Magic Matt, as well as a free kids quiz and fact hunt all around the site.

There is also a traditional fun fair and inflatables to play on too.

As well as food and entertainment, there is also dedicated wellbeing stalls at the festival for 2021.

Here you will find everything from Independent Cosmetics, to Yoga Talks or healthy living interactions.

The organisers have also worked with Leeds Art University to source artwork which will be displayed through the festival.

The charity partner at the festival is Leeds Mind.

Organisers will be collecting donations through optional donations on ticket sales and many fun activities.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 festival are still valid.

Tickets cost £4.98 for adults on both days.

Under 16 tickets are £1.50.

Under 5's go free.

Dogs are welcome.

The first event will take place on August 7 - 8.