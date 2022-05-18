The group initially formed in 2000, but rose to prominence years later and dominated the UK with hits like ‘Ouch’, ‘Playing With Fire’ and ‘I Need You’ until they went on hiatus in 2012.

N-Dubz are known as being one of the first breakthrough acts for British urban music and have released three platinum-selling albums, and won five MOBO awards.

N-Dubz perform at the V Festival in Chelmsford in 2011, the year they later went on hiatus. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

How was the long-awaited tour announced?

The trio made the announcement via their Instagram page on Monday May 16. They posted a short video of themselves hopping out of a helicopter with a brief teaser of their new single playing.

This post soon followed with another, listing their full UK tour dates for November 2022, as well as announcing their “special guest” on the tour - Love Island contestant turned rapper Wes Nelson.

Tulisa, Dappy and Frazer confirmed that the release date for their new song Charmer will be this Thursday, May 19. This will be the first track they have released since their 2011 single Morning Star.

What happened during the hiatus?

It was following the release of a Greatest Hits album in 2011 that the group decided on to go on hiatus. At the time, fans were told that the break was only temporary and they would reunite in 2013. However, 2013 came and went with no sign of the N-Dubz reunion.

Since the break in 2011, Tulisa, Dappy and Frazer all pursued solo music careers and have excelled in other areas.

Tulisa became a judge on the X-factor and mentored Little Mix, who went on to win the show and become one of the most successful British girl groups ever.

Frazer, whose real name is Richard Rawson, started producing music for many notable artists. He worked on the albums Wing(2016) and You Never Walk Alone (2017) by the world-renowned K-Pop band BTS.

Dappy released his debut solo album, Bad Intentions, in 2012, which also includes guest appearances from Queen's Brian May and The Wanted. He has also most recently worked on a song called Glorious with British rapper S1mba.

How to get tickets

N-Dubz will be playing 10 shows across the UK for their Back To The Future tour, including the Leeds First Direct Arena, for the fourth show, on Friday November 18.

Tickets are available to buy - here - from 10am on Friday May 20.

The full list of Back To The Future tour dates 2022 are:

Monday November 7 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tuesday November 8 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday November 10 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday November 11 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday November 12 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Monday November 14 – Bournemouth International Centre

Tuesday November 15 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thursday November 17 – London The O2

Friday November 18 – Sheffield Utilita Arena