Set over 136 acres with a farmhouse, agricultural buildings and miles of grassland, Mint Festival returns to Newsam Green Farm this September for another year of electronic fun.

From easy to access bars to healthy food suppliers, plenty of facilities and fun fair rides, the event has drawn in crowds from across the city for a decade, with this year's celebrations marking the tenth anniversary of Mint Festival.

The tenth Mint Festival takes place on Saturday 10 September, with early access to presale tickets now available.

The size of Newsam Green Farm means that each stage has its own bespoke look and feel, with quality production, visuals and punchy sound systems taking each space to the next level.

DJs will play for a total of 12 hours again this year, with the likes of The Martinez Brothers, Seth Troxler, Jaden Thompson, Fleur Shore and Leeds's own Annie Errez taking to the decks.

This year's historic event will also feature a range of hosts for each stage, including Enzo Siragusa's FUSE, Patrick Topping's Trick, dance music titans DJ Mag and the influential drum and bass brand Worried About Henry.

