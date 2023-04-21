News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
4 minutes ago Madness announce UK tour including Leeds First Direct Arena show
39 minutes ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
2 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
2 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
3 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

St George’s Day Parade 2023: 8 pictures that why prove Morley in Leeds is England's most patriotic town

Sunday will see the return of Morley’s famous St George’s Day parade.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

Every April 23, the town and the rest of England celebrates its patron saint, St. George, who according to legend, was a soldier in the Roman army who killed a dragon and saved a princess.

20,000 people are expected to line the streets of Morley town centre this weekend, as it is once again given the chance to showcase its reputation as one of the country’s most patriotic towns.

The weekend-long festival parade began in 2005 and is thought to be the St George’s Day biggest celebration in the country.

Here are some of the best pictures, as taken by Yorkshire Evening Post photographers through they years...

The weekend-long festival parade began in 2005 and is thought to be the biggest St Georges Day celebration in the country.

1. Morley St George's Day Parade

The weekend-long festival parade began in 2005 and is thought to be the biggest St Georges Day celebration in the country. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Civic dignitaries will be in attendance, joining revellers after the march for a dramatic jousting performance in which rival knights will do battle for the second year running.

2. Morley St George's Day Parade

Civic dignitaries will be in attendance, joining revellers after the march for a dramatic jousting performance in which rival knights will do battle for the second year running. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The colourful procession will be led by a performer on horseback dressed as the legendary saint.

3. Morley St George's Day Parade

The colourful procession will be led by a performer on horseback dressed as the legendary saint. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Joining the parade will be 1,000 patriotic supporters from Morley’s schools, clubs and sports teams.

4. Morley St George's Day Parade

Joining the parade will be 1,000 patriotic supporters from Morley’s schools, clubs and sports teams. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:EnglandLeedsYorkshire Evening Post