St George’s Day Parade 2023: 8 pictures that why prove Morley in Leeds is England's most patriotic town
Sunday will see the return of Morley’s famous St George’s Day parade.
Every April 23, the town and the rest of England celebrates its patron saint, St. George, who according to legend, was a soldier in the Roman army who killed a dragon and saved a princess.
20,000 people are expected to line the streets of Morley town centre this weekend, as it is once again given the chance to showcase its reputation as one of the country’s most patriotic towns.
The weekend-long festival parade began in 2005 and is thought to be the St George’s Day biggest celebration in the country.
Here are some of the best pictures, as taken by Yorkshire Evening Post photographers through they years...