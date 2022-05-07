Leeds Pride makes its triumphant return to the city on Sunday 7 August, celebrating 17 years of pride events in Leeds.

As one of the biggest free pride gatherings in the country, Leeds Pride brings together LGBTQI+ people across Leeds for a day of fun, friendship and community spirit.

A Leeds Pride spokesperson said: "It gives us great pleasure every year to see so many LGBT+ celebrating along with allies from all backgrounds and ages."

"Pride is an opportunity to challenge homophobic and transphobic legislation and we shouldn’t take Pride for granted. Even in countries where in the past Pride events were allowed to go ahead, new laws now mean our community is being silenced.

"Change is possible, even when homophobic and transphobic attitudes exist. Pride events are about human rights; they empower LGBT+ individuals to reclaim their rights and freedoms and the public space they are often excluded from."

This year's festivities come under the banner of Your City, Your Pride; words of encouragement for members of the LGBTQI+ community to celebrate Pride in whatever way feels right to them.

Local businesses and organisations supporting Pride this year include Leeds United LGBT+ support group Marching Out Together, as well as venues Fibre, Viaduct and The New Penny.