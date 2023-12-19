A popular Leeds dance music festival has released announced its first line-up and collaborators for 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MiNT Festival will take over Newsam Green Farm in May, a move away from its traditional date in September. The two-day event will run on Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5, during the Bank Holiday, with multiple stages.

The first names and stage news have been announced for the festival, including PAWSA, Eliza Rose, Dr Banana, Interplanetary Criminal, Girls Don't Sync, Dan Shake, Eats Everything and Kettama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MiNT Festival has also unveiled its weekend stage collaborators. Among them are the Leeds clubbing institution System, returning favourites He.She.They, Manchester party outfit You&ME and Eats Everything's nostalgic party History Of Rave.

Most Popular

Mint Festival has made its first line-up announcement for 2024 (Photo by Mint Festival)

The festival will also play host to DVOTION, a popular choice among Leeds students and drum & bass enthusiasts.

Chart-topping producer Interplanetary Criminal will take the reins programming The Bunker on the Saturday. He invites prominent UK selectors and producers Instinct and Main Phase, as well as UK superstars Girls Don’t Sync and special guests,, for an evening of UKG and bassline.

FUSE founder Enzo Siragusa returns to The Orchard on Saturday alongside house music heavyweight Rossi and fan-favourite Dr Banana. Leeds DJ Danny Bond returns with Middle Ground, a show boasting a 360 degree booth which was a big hit with party goers at last year’s festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making a return for next year’s edition are He.She.They, a collective championing equality, diversity and inclusion - they will take command of The Barn on Sunday. The lineup welcomes the talents of Kettama, Mella Dee, and Syreeta.

Seth Troxler, PAWSA and East End Dubs take control of The Bunker on Sunday for a day of high-energy house and minimal beats.

Marking his inaugural appearance at the festival, Eats Everythingw will introduce his History Of Rave concept. He hosts one of the most in-demand artists of 2023, Eliza Rose, as well as disco virtuoso Dan Shake and rising newcomer Storm Mollison.