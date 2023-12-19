Mint Festival Leeds 2024: First line-up news in full and how to get tickets for Newsam Green Farm event
and live on Freeview channel 276
MiNT Festival will take over Newsam Green Farm in May, a move away from its traditional date in September. The two-day event will run on Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5, during the Bank Holiday, with multiple stages.
The first names and stage news have been announced for the festival, including PAWSA, Eliza Rose, Dr Banana, Interplanetary Criminal, Girls Don't Sync, Dan Shake, Eats Everything and Kettama.
MiNT Festival has also unveiled its weekend stage collaborators. Among them are the Leeds clubbing institution System, returning favourites He.She.They, Manchester party outfit You&ME and Eats Everything's nostalgic party History Of Rave.
The festival will also play host to DVOTION, a popular choice among Leeds students and drum & bass enthusiasts.
Chart-topping producer Interplanetary Criminal will take the reins programming The Bunker on the Saturday. He invites prominent UK selectors and producers Instinct and Main Phase, as well as UK superstars Girls Don’t Sync and special guests,, for an evening of UKG and bassline.
FUSE founder Enzo Siragusa returns to The Orchard on Saturday alongside house music heavyweight Rossi and fan-favourite Dr Banana. Leeds DJ Danny Bond returns with Middle Ground, a show boasting a 360 degree booth which was a big hit with party goers at last year’s festival.
Making a return for next year’s edition are He.She.They, a collective championing equality, diversity and inclusion - they will take command of The Barn on Sunday. The lineup welcomes the talents of Kettama, Mella Dee, and Syreeta.
Seth Troxler, PAWSA and East End Dubs take control of The Bunker on Sunday for a day of high-energy house and minimal beats.
Marking his inaugural appearance at the festival, Eats Everythingw will introduce his History Of Rave concept. He hosts one of the most in-demand artists of 2023, Eliza Rose, as well as disco virtuoso Dan Shake and rising newcomer Storm Mollison.
More acts are set to be announced in the new year. Early subscribers can access tickets for £30 and free travel by signing up on the Mint Festival website.