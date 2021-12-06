The idea for the market is one that had been kicked around for some time, with an under-used area off Green Road identified as the ideal location.

Among those hosting a stall at the first market on November 20 was Mina Allsopp, co-owner of Wildcraft Gluten Free Bakery.

Meanwood Farmers Market is to become a monthly event after its successful debut.

“We had a consultation nearly two years ago where we asked people in Meanwood what it was that they really wanted to see," she said. "One of the things they said was that they wanted to see this space better utilized. One of the ideas they had was to set up a farmers market.

"Between then and now, setting up a farmers market is a lot of work, there hasn’t been enough people to take it onboard. We have been lucky and we have applied for some grants to help us set it up.”

The market opened to customers from 10am and it was clear within only a few hours that there was a real appetite for the produce on offer.

Ms Alsopp said the traders had enjoyed a very successful morning, with a lot of them having sold out of produce by midday.

She said: "I just want it to continue being a resource for the local community and somewhere where local businesses can come show off what they make, show off the things they bake, or draw.

"We’ve got a selection of bakers and artists, florists, and all sorts of different businesses represented. For me, it just shows the diversity and excitement of Meanwood.”

The Meanwood Farmers Market will be held on the third Saturday of each month. The next is on Saturday December 18, 10am-2pm.