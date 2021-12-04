3. Lotherton Hall

The Christmas Experience at Lotherton Hall is one of the most popular events in the Leeds Christmas calendar - and for good reason. Go along and take a walk through the magical and interactive festive woodland walk, lit up with sparkling fairy lights. Guests can also walk through the house, gardens, Wildlife World and Yuletide Yurt. Families can then pay a visit to Santa's Elf Village, a 30 minute experience that includes helping the elves and then meeting Santa himself. Children receive a present. For smaller children, there's a chance to visit Santa's cabin, which is perfect for a little person's first visit. Booking is required for all the aforementioned and dates and times can be found on the website: www.thechristmasexperience.co.uk.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe