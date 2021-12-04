There is plenty to get you into the festive spirit this holiday season, including things for the entire family.
Whether you want to take the little ones for their first visit to Santa, race your teenagers on the Millennium Square Ice Rink or meet up with friends for a Christmas cocktail, you can find all bases covered in Leeds this year.
Here are some of the best thing you can do/see/shop and visit this Christmas in Leeds:
1. Ice Cube - and new Igloo Bar
More good news for skating fans, the Ice Cub @ Christmas has returned to Millennium Square. The 400 sqm real ice rink, with its special transparent roof, is back and located just outside Leeds Civic Hall. It forms part of a festive event space with plenty of hot street food vendors, a festive funfair, covered seating areas and a new Spirit of Christmas Igloo Bar, complete with live entertainment and festive drinks menu. Tickets can be found on www.icecubeleeds.co.uk Maresa Lidhar and her son Kiaan enjoy the Ice Cube in Millennium Square.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Chown Down Winter Village
Temple Arches has been transformed into a Christmas haven, featuring the new Hutte two-storey bar and a rooftop curling club. Worried about the chilly Yorkshire weather? There's no need to be. Chow Down has prepared for the chill with cosy Christmas tipis, fire pits and heaters. As part of its new winter schedule, Chow Down will host drag and disco brunches, Santa breakfast family activities, as well as après ski nights.
3. Lotherton Hall
The Christmas Experience at Lotherton Hall is one of the most popular events in the Leeds Christmas calendar - and for good reason. Go along and take a walk through the magical and interactive festive woodland walk, lit up with sparkling fairy lights. Guests can also walk through the house, gardens, Wildlife World and Yuletide Yurt. Families can then pay a visit to Santa's Elf Village, a 30 minute experience that includes helping the elves and then meeting Santa himself. Children receive a present. For smaller children, there's a chance to visit Santa's cabin, which is perfect for a little person's first visit. Booking is required for all the aforementioned and dates and times can be found on the website: www.thechristmasexperience.co.uk.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Temple Newsam at Christmas
Another family festive favourite is visiting Temple Newsam. Enjoy a new after-dark illuminated trail through the festive grounds and gardens. Discover sparkling tunnels of light, walk under giant baubles and beneath the trees illuminated in Christmas colours. Have yourself a holly, jolly Christmas and complete your walk under the stars with a spiced winter warmer or luxury hot chocolate. Capacity is limited so booking a time slot is required. Adult tickets cost £16, children from 3 to 16 is £12, or a family ticket can be purchased for £56. Photo taken by Richard Haughton @ Sony Music.
Photo: Richard Haughton @ Sony Music.