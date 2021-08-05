Mardi Gras Festival is set to take place on Saturday 14th August. Photo: Nathan Parker

After much anticipation, the New Orleans-style festival is making its Yorkshire debut next weekend with a fun-packed day of live music, carnival entertainment and delicious food.

You can find all the details about the festival happening next weekend below.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is it?

Mardi Gras is a brand new festival taking place on Saturday 14th August.

Doors for the festival open at 11am, with the event ending at 11pm.

A series of afterparties are then being held over at The Warehouse, Fibre, Viaduct, Queen's Court and Blayds.

Find out more on the Mardi Gras website.

What can I expect from the festival?

Mardi Gras has arranged an assortment of live music and entertainment across several stages, including performances from house music legend Jax Jones, electronic producer SIGALA and popular TV personality and DJ Gok Wan.

Joining them from the DJ booth are Angel Lee, Dale Castell, Marc Leaf and Will Tramp playing a mix of house, pop and cabaret, as well as a collection of DJs from Leeds-based FM station LDC Radio.

Across the field you'll find a selection of hand-picked market stalls, selling a range of delicious food and handmade crafts all Saturday.

You can book a stall space for your business here.

Find yourself getting thirsty? The festival has you covered with a selection of cashless bars across Roundhay Park, with credits available to purchase before the event here.

There are also a range of white-knuckle rides and amusements running all day and night, as well as an array of off-stage performers to keep you entertained all night long.

Where is the festival being held?

The festival is being held over at Roundhay Park, with a range of stages, stalls and rides set up across the fields.

There are also multiple after parties being held across several venues in Leeds from 11pm, including one at iconic Leeds venue The Warehouse.

Find out more here.

Where can I park?

There are five car parks in Roundhay Park that are free to use.

These are on Wetherby Road, Park Avenue, Princes Avenue and Mansion Lane.

You can see the exact location of each car park on the Leeds City Council website here.

How much are tickets?

Final release tickets are now available on the Mardi Gras website for £35, as well as tickets for Teatro, their after party event held at The Warehouse for £15.

There is also the option to purchase up to £125 bar credit in advance.

See the full list of tickets and credit on their website.